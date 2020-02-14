PHT Morning Skate: Life without Seth Jones; 10 cost-effect trade options

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Golden Knights had to get creative to retrieve a soccer ball. (NHL)

• Travis Yost analyzes the best and worst linemate situations in the league. (TSN)

• Here’s 10 cost-effective trade options for contending teams. (The Hockey News)

• On the Olympic debate being a sham. (ESPN)

• The Canadiens should follow the Penguins’ model of excellence. (Sportsnet)

• Life without Seth Jones isn’t going to be easy for the Blue Jackets. (The Hockey Writers)

• It’s time for the Habs to admit that they’re not going to make the postseason. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• Mackenzie Blackwood‘s strong play will force the Devils to make a tough decision this summer. (All About the Jersey)

• The Sabres could fill Carolina’s hole on defense. (Die by the Blade)

• Could the Avs acquire Kyle Connor from the Winnipeg Jets? (Mile High Hockey)

• The Golden Knights’ goalie rotation plan has changed because of their position in the standings. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• There’s $24 million reasons why the Predators should be concerned about Shea Weber‘s health. (On the Forecheck)

