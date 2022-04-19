PHT Morning Skate: Larkin’s season over; top offenses in playoffs

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Core muscle surgery will end Dylan Larkin‘s season with six Red Wings games to play. [MLive]

• Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer on Robin Lehner‘s performance during Monday’s loss to New Jersey: “I think this time of year you’re looking for your guy to be better than the guy at the other end. That wasn’t the case tonight.” [Review-Journal]

• Why the NHL’s best offenses will have an edge when things tighten up in the playoffs. [TSN]

• “Two longtime Philadelphia Flyers athletic trainers, who have worked side-by-side at the team’s training facility in Voorhees, N.J. for the past 18 years, are suing team ownership, among others, after receiving similar medical diagnoses that they allege came from a work environment in which they were unknowingly exposed to cancer-causing carcinogens.” [Crossing Broad]

• Looking at Evander Kane‘s impact with the Oilers since being signed in January. [Oilers Nation]

• Is this the season to finally trust the Maple Leafs in the playoffs? [Daily Faceoff]

• Just how good are the Rangers this season? “As the last month shows, New York can play Pittsburgh and has found real holes in the Penguins to exploit. If the Rangers win one round, then all bets are off and the possibilities for a deep run really open up.” [Gotham Sports Network]

• U.S. Paralympic hockey goalie Jen Lee is asking for help to retrieve his three gold medals after sharing video of what Lee said was a man breaking into his car and stealing the bag containing them. [Olympic Talk]

• Which NHL teams have had to deal with the biggest injuries this season? [NBC Sports Edge]

• “Ukraine and Hungary men’s national teams are set to play an exhibition match to raise funds for Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine as they prepare for the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group.” [Inside the Games]

Story continues

More NHL news

NHL Rink Wrap: Hope for Canucks, despair for Golden Knights NHL Power Rankings: Panthers in first; Blues make big climb Blues have transformed into offensive powerhouse

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Larkin’s season over; top offenses in playoffs originally appeared on NBCSports.com