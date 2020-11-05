PHT Morning Skate: Laine’s Winnipeg future; Staal’s impact on Skinner

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Shirts in honor Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom — Oskar Strong — have raised over $200,000 for Hockey Fights Cancer. [NHL.com]

• Would a career season help keep Patrik Laine happy in Winnipeg? [Jets Nation]

• What one infectious diseases physician and scientist thinks about the NHL dealing with COVID-19 next season. [ESPN]

• Shoulder surgery will keep Gustav Nyquist off the ice for 5-6 months. [PHT]

• Ryan Pulock signed a two-year, $10M deal with the Islanders on Wednesday. Now Lou Lamoriello has to find a way to create cap space to sign Mathew Barzal. [PHT]

• Will Eric Staal‘s presence help Jeff Skinner next season in Buffalo? [Sabre Noise]

• What should the Predators expect from former uber prospect Eeli Tolvanen next season? [Predlines]

• What next season’s trade deadline can do for the Wild. [The Hockey Writers]

• On closing the gap between hockey stat heads and regular fans. [All About the Jersey]

• Micheal Ferland will play a big role in the health of the Canucks’ cap picture going forward. [Canucks Army]

• Best comeback, toughest fighter, and “being the guy that everyone wants to punch in the face,” are just some of the fun alternative NHL awards handed out here. [Puck Junk]

