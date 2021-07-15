Open leaderboard:

Jordan Spieth (65) among the early standouts in Round 1 of Open Championship; get updates

PHT Morning Skate: Laine on Tortorella; building the Kraken

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sean Leahy
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

Patrik Laine on John Tortorella’s style: “I understand the need for a tight system, but all players are different. I do not even want to be like everyone else. I am who I am and do things my way. Everyone should be given the opportunity to be themselves. Then, of course, you have to play within the team’s system. I think it’s stupid not to use my potential. But then it’s another matter what the coaches think.” [Columbus Dispatch]

• Will the Kraken be able to draft a roster like the Golden Knights for success in their inaugural year? [Five Thirty Eight]

• There are lessons the Kraken can learn from the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Lightning. [Sound of Hockey]

• Comparing the Coyotes to the Lightning and wondering how long Arizona is away from icing a Cup contender. [Five for Howling]

• Wet weather was to blame for the dent in the Stanley Cup, says Pat Maroon. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Capitals GM Brian MacLellan has a decision to make as to whether to keep Vitek Vanecek or Ilya Samsonov. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Examining if the Canadiens’ Cup run was about the team being good or the beneficiary of some luck. [Spector’s Hockey]

Blake Coleman and Phillip Danault are just a few free agents that could fit well with the Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]

• How Brent Sopel is helping other former hockey players after their careers end. [ESPN]

• This was a season to forget for both the Flyers and Stars. [NBC Sports Edge]

• A touching Pekka Rinne memory from a Predators fan. [On the Forecheck]

• Vancouver’s AHL affiliate will be known as the Abbotsford Canucks and will use the Johnny Canuck logo. [The Daily Hive]

More NHL news

Shea Weber could miss 2021-22 NHL season with injury Bruins have to build out defense with Carlo extension, no Miller Landeskog ‘disappointed’ to be on verge of free-agent exit from...

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy

PHT Morning Skate: Laine on Tortorella; building the Kraken originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Shea Weber could miss 2021-22 NHL season with injury

    The Canadiens captain could miss all of next season with ankle, knee and thumb injuries.

  • 2021 NHL Expansion Draft: What Bruins' protected list should look like

    Teams need to submit their protected lists this weekend ahead of the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, but our DJ Bean has already done the work for the Bruins. Here's his forecast for Boston's list and who's most likely to land with the Seattle Kraken.

  • Penguins sign Blueger, but expansion draft mysteries remain

    A two-year, $2.2 million cap hit for the defensive-minded forward.

  • Report: Canadiens captain Shea Weber's career in jeopardy due to injury

    Just over a week after losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, the Montreal Canadiens have been dealt another heavy blow.

  • 2021 NFL Preview: We're about to find out how much Drew Brees meant to Saints' success

    For the first time in 15 years, the Saints are going to have a new quarterback.

  • Cities have a new marketing approach in the age of remote work

    Chicago touts a diverse workforce. Morgantown, West Virginia, promises outdoor activities galore. Savannah, Georgia, advertises its historic charm. Indianapolis is proud of its small-town feel. Why it matters: The post-pandemic workforce reshuffling has given cities and towns a new opportunity — and a new mandate — to market themselves with glitzy ad campaigns and worker recruiting trips, putting a new spin on the conventional municipal economic development playbook.Get market news worthy of you

  • Tommy Fleetwood's caddie mocks Bryson DeChambeau's claim he shouts fore '99 per cent of the time'

    Bryson DeChambeau's claim that he shouts fore after stray shots "99 per cent of the time" has been ridiculed by Tommy Fleetwood's caddie in the build up to this week's Open Championship. The big-hitting American has been criticised by commentators and social media users for not shouting when his tee shots are heading towards spectators. DeChambeau was asked about the subject during a pre-tournament press conference at Royal St George's, where he is one of leading contenders for the last major ch

  • Predators G Pekka Rinne retires after 15 seasons

    Goaltender Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL Tuesday after 15 seasons, all with the Nashville Predators. Rinne, 38, leaves the Predators as the franchise's all-time leader in goal in games (683), wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), total time on ice (39,413:29), shutouts (60) and saves (17,627). With a record of 369-213-75, Rinne is tied for 19th in victories in NHL history and ranks 19th in shutouts.

  • 2021 Open Championship: Tee times include key pairings

    Tee times for the 149th Open Championship are live, and there are some fascinating pairings in the mix.

  • Police raid Bahrain Victorious team at Tour de France

    The Bahrain Victorious team competing at the Tour de France was raided by French police on the eve of Thursday's stage as part of a doping investigation, according to judicial and police officials. The team confirmed in a statement that riders' rooms were searched by officers at the hotel it stayed in in the southwestern city of Pau. In a statement to The Associated Press, the Marseille prosecutor in charge of the case said a preliminary investigation targeting members of the team was opened on July 3 “for acquisition, transport, possession, import of a substance or method prohibited for use by an athlete without medical justification."

  • Quenneville offers to participate in Blackhawks review

    Making his first public comments since the suits were filed, Quenneville called the allegations “clearly serious.”

  • We Can't Handle How Excited This Bernese Mountain Dog Is For His New Baby Sibling

    It's heartwarming watching these look-a-like pups meet each other for the first time.

  • Caleb Jones out to prove he can be 'really good player' for Blackhawks

    Caleb Jones is welcoming a fresh start in Chicago and he believes he can be a "really good player" for the Blackhawks.

  • Wild buy out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in franchise-shaking move

    The Minnesota Wild are paying a huge, long-term penalty to shed Zach Parise and Ryan Suter's boat-anchor contracts ahead of the expansion draft.

  • No, Gold Cup attendance won’t hurt KC’s World Cup hopes. But there’s more to the story

    Some context around the small crowds at Children’s Mercy Park for the Gold Cup soccer tourney, and what’s real in the World Cup bid process.

  • Everything We Know About ‘Fear Street Part Three: 1666’ (the Netflix Trilogy’s Final Installment)

    First, there was Fear Street Part One: 1994 . Then, there was Fear Street Part Two:...

  • Richard Branson reveals what he was 'nervous stiff' about before heading into space

    Richard Branson also presented Stephen Colbert with a very interstellar gift.

  • Lightning dealt with these serious injuries during Stanley Cup repeat

    Hedman, Kucherov, McDonagh, and others made serious sacrifies.

  • U.S. Senate passes bill banning Xinjiang goods

    The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Wednesday banning products from China's Xinjiang region. It's the latest effort by Washington to punish Beijing, for what U.S. officials say is an ongoing genocide there against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups.China denies mistreating Uighurs and says the camps are vocational training centers needed to fight extremism.Under the current rule, the import of goods into the U.S. can be banned if there is reasonable evidence of forced labor. The bill assumes goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labour until proven otherwise, and certified by U.S. authorities. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act was passed in the Senate by unanimous, bipartisan content. It must now pass the House of Representatives before being sent to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.It was not immediately clear when that might take place. Republican Senator Marco Rubio - who co-authored the bill - called on the House to act quickly.In a statement he wrote, "We will not turn a blind eye to the CCP's ongoing crimes against humanity, and we will not allow corporations a free pass to profit from those horrific abuses."The bill's other co-author, Democrat Jeff Merkley, also said, "No American consumers should be inadvertently purchasing products from slave labour."Democratic and Republican aides expect the measure would get strong support from the House, after it approved a similar measure nearly unanimously last year. Rights groups and Western officials have long maintained that Xinjiang authorities have facilitated forced labour by detaining around a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities since 2016.

  • Sabres’ Skinner drops no-movement clause for expansion draft

    The Sabres initiated the move, knowing it’s unlikely Skinner will be selected by the Kraken given he has six years left on an 8-year, $72M contract.