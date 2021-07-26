PHT Morning Skate: Kuznetsov’s future; Ekman-Larsson on Canucks

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Is there a future for Evgeny Kuznetsov with the Capitals? [Washington Hockey Now]

• Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said he expects to get an extension done with Alex Ovechkin before free agency opens on Wednesday. [NoVa Caps]

• A Jack Eichel trade may be complicated, but GM Kevyn Adams says he’s fine if the captain is still with the team when training camp opens. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Once he clears waivers on Monday, the buyout process of Jake Virtanen will be complete. [Canucks Army]

• Oliver Ekman-Larsson on his trade to the Canucks: “It’s been crazy, but I’m super excited to be in Vancouver and what’s ahead of us. A little bit of a relief, too, in talking about this (trade) for a year now, and I kind of felt we were running out of time last year. But I’m happy. New start and a fresh start.” [Province]

• If Mr. Burns is looking for another softball team full of ringers, he should give Nate Schmidt a call:

WE’D LIKE TO REPORT A ROBBERY FROM TEAM REILLY AT THE BATTLE FOR VEGAS 😵😵😵 pic.twitter.com/za7ugYxeMc — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 25, 2021

• Kings GM Rob Blake on drafting Brandt Clarke with their first pick and his free agency plans. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Ottawa’s head scout Trent Mann defends the club’s approach to the 2021 NHL Draft. [Ottawa Sun]

• Patience and with salary cap flexibility is Ron Francis’ plan as he builds the Kraken’s first roster. [NHL.com]

• The Red Wings are bringing back Marc Staal on a one-year, $2 million contract. [MLive]

More NHL news

Signing Hart and more: Flyers’ work not done after draft, big trades Winners and Losers from 2021 NHL Draft weekend Avalanche sign star Cale Makar: six years, $54M

Story continues

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy

PHT Morning Skate: Kuznetsov’s future; Ekman-Larsson on Canucks originally appeared on NBCSports.com