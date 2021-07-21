PHT Morning Skate: Kraken’s Price option; Laine mulling offer
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The Kraken can do the Canadiens a favor by taking Carey Price off their hands. [Montreal Gazette]
• A look at who our friends at NBC Sports Edge think the Kraken will pick tonight. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Fun story on Frederic Chabot, who was selected in three NHL expansion drafts. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]
• The rumors about the Kraken’s roster construction have been fast and furious. [Sound of Hockey]
• Patrik Laine is considering whether to sign a $7.5 million qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets that would bump his team-high salary-cap amount for next season by $750,000, up from $6.75 million this past season. [Columbus Dispatch]
• Why the Flyers should pursue Vladimir Tarasenko. [The Hockey Writers]
• Mason McTavish could be a good option should the Sabres acquire a second high first-rounder. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Very neat infographic highlighting the century-plus history of the NHL. [Hockey by Design]
• Everyone involved with the Ontario Hockey League will be required to be vaccinated next season. [OHL]
• Would a Foligno brother reunion make sense for the Wild? [Hockey Wilderness]
More NHL news
Seattle Kraken NHL expansion draft: Rules, format, available players NHL mock expansion draft: Projecting the Seattle Kraken’s 30 picks Which players might Kraken flip after NHL expansion draft?
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy
PHT Morning Skate: Kraken’s Price option; Laine mulling offer originally appeared on NBCSports.com