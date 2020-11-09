Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Joe Biden is not only President-elect of the United States, he’s also a big puck fan. [RMNB]

• Oskar Lindblom and his Flyers teammates look back on the forward’s cancer battle. [NHLPA]

• Bill Daly says that the NHL’s objective is to start next season Jan. 1. [TSN]

• Howie Meeker, a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Maple Leafs and a Hockey Night in Canada personality died Sunday at age 97. He was a Calder Trophy winner and honored wit the Foster Hewitt Award in 1997. [CBC]

• He has likely one more contract left in his NHL career. So what will Alex Ovechkin‘s next deal with the Capitals look like? [PHT]

• Examining the Avalanche’s salary cap situation with some big extensions ahead. [PHT]

• Dealing with their own COVID-19 issues, the QMJHL has moved seven teams to a bubble in Quebec’s Videotron Centre from Nov. 17-27. [QMJHL]

• With free agency coming to a slowdown, looking at how the depth of the Maple Leafs shakes out. [Sportsnet]

• Henrik Lundqvist unveiled his sweet, sweet Capitals themed goalie pads over the weekend. [NHL.com]

• There’s a good chance Oskar Klefbom’s shoulder keeps him out of the Oilers’ lineup next season. [Edmonton Journal]

• What Ryan Strome‘s $9M deal means for the Rangers going forward. [NY Post]

More NHL free agency

ProHockeyTalk’s 2020 NHL free agency tracker What will Alex Ovechkin’s next contract look like with Capitals? What are the Bruins still missing?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Joe Biden the hockey fan; RIP Howie Meeker originally appeared on NBCSports.com