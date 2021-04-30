PHT Morning Skate: Injury ends Hart’s season; Kraken UFA targets

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• An MCL sprain in his left knee will end Carter Hart‘s season for the Flyers. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Which potential UFAs should the Seattle Kraken target this summer? [Sound of Hockey]

• Ryan Miller will end his 18-year NHL career following this season. [PHT]

• An SAP NHL coaching app is giving teams an edge for in-game analysis and data. [NHL.com]

• The Islanders’ play of late should result in changes in the lineup as they cling to an East playoff spot. [NY Hockey Now]

• How good has Connor McDavid been this season? “In terms of points-per-game, his 1.79 puts him in the same ballpark as Mario Lemieux in 2000-01 (76 points in 43 contests) and Jaromir Jagr in 1995-96 (149 points in 82 contests).” [NBC Sports Edge]

• On the Wild’s recent winning streak: “Until they show that they can do more than just weather a storm and steal games by shooting 24.22% (as they did in April) on the power play, they need to make changes.” [Zone Coverage]

Words of wisdom from Morgan Geekie pic.twitter.com/CWsG42J4ax — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) April 29, 2021

• Bad habits are putting the Canadiens’ playoff readiness into question with less than a month until the First Round. [Sportsnet]

• We’re witnessing a different Jesse Puljujarvi in his second chance with the Oilers. [TSN]

• With 22 goals this season, Sam Reinhart is turning into a star with the Sabres. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

