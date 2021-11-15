PHT Morning Skate: Iginla’s impact; fixing Penguins’ power play

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Jarome Iginla left his mark on the game of hockey and will be honored tonight during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. [Calgary Herald]

• Confidence and a competitive drive led Kim St-Pierre to an incredible hockey career and her rightful place in the Hockey Hall of Fame. [NHL.com]

• Jack Eichel underwent his preferred artificial disk replacement surgery on Friday. He could debut for the Golden Knights later this season. [Daily Faceoff]

• Jake Allen is considered day-to-day is still being evaluated after a brutal collision with Dylan Larkin Saturday night. [TSN]

• The Czech Republic, Sweden, and Denmark won out in the final qualifiers for the 2022 Olympic women’s hockey tournament. [PHT]

• The Penguins power play is executing pretty poorly right now. Is there any way to fix the unit? [Pensburgh]

• Anthony Cirelli and Ryan Hartman could give your fantasy hockey team a boost this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• This season is already slipping away from the Canucks — why they should be looking to move J.T. Miller. [Canucks Army]

• Dylan Strome could get a second life under Derek King than he did with Jeremy Colliton. [Second City Hockey]

