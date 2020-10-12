PHT Morning Skate: Hall to Sabres reaction; why Armstrong couldn’t wait

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• ICYMI: Taylor Hall surprised everyone by signing a one-year, $8M deal with the Buffalo Sabres. [PHT]
• Will Hall’s addition, along with Jack Eichel at the height of his powers, help turn the Sabres into a contender? [The Hockey News]
• On Hall’s fit in Buffalo. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Why Doug Armstrong couldn’t wait for Alex Pietrangelo to make a choice. [St. Louis Gametime]
• How will the Flames’ free agent signings so far affect their salary cap? [Flames Nation]
• Don Sweeney’s work in free agency improving the Bruins is far from done. [Bruins Daily]
• Now that he got paid, the expectations have risen for Kevin Labanc. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• Tom Webster made an impact on the NHL is so many different ways. [Sportsnet]
• A look at the biggest hockey stories in 2019-20. [Puck Junk]
• Karina Villegas, a Venezuela native, has found a home on the U.S. sled team. [NHL.com]
• An NHL outdoor game on Alberta’s Lake Louise? It’s reportedly been discussed. [Oilers Nation]
