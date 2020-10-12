Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• ICYMI: Taylor Hall surprised everyone by signing a one-year, $8M deal with the Buffalo Sabres. [PHT]

• Will Hall’s addition, along with Jack Eichel at the height of his powers, help turn the Sabres into a contender? [The Hockey News]

• On Hall’s fit in Buffalo. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Why Doug Armstrong couldn’t wait for Alex Pietrangelo to make a choice. [St. Louis Gametime]

• How will the Flames’ free agent signings so far affect their salary cap? [Flames Nation]

• Don Sweeney’s work in free agency improving the Bruins is far from done. [Bruins Daily]

• Now that he got paid, the expectations have risen for Kevin Labanc. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Tom Webster made an impact on the NHL is so many different ways. [Sportsnet]

• A look at the biggest hockey stories in 2019-20. [Puck Junk]

• Karina Villegas, a Venezuela native, has found a home on the U.S. sled team. [NHL.com]

• An NHL outdoor game on Alberta’s Lake Louise? It’s reportedly been discussed. [Oilers Nation]

More NHL Free Agency

View photos Taylor Hall More

Taylor Hall a giant ‘piece of the puzzle’ for Sabres’ ... ProHockeyTalk’s 2020 NHL free agency tracker ProHockeyTalk’s 2020 NHL Offseason Trade Tracker

View photos NHL Free Agency More

View photos NHL trades More

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Hall to Sabres reaction; why Armstrong couldn’t wait originally appeared on NBCSports.com