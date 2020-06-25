PHT Morning Skate: Hall of Fame reactions; draft lottery history winners, losers

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• How what Jarome Iginla did in 2000 set the stage for his future Hall of Fame induction. [Calgary Herald]

• Marian Hossa on getting the Hall call: “It’s 1 a.m. here and I’m having a first bottle of wine already done and I don’t know how long this press conference will go, so good luck to me.” [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Another Hall of Fame announcement goes by without Alex Mogilny’s name getting called. [Editor in Leaf]

• Speaking of Mogilny, here are the top five jerseys of the Russian star. [Hockey by Design]

• Looking at all 31 NHL teams and picking future Hall of Famers from their rosters. [ESPN]

• What Alexis Lafreniere can provide to the team that wins Friday’s NHL Draft Lottery (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN). [Detroit News]

• Some of the biggest winners and losers in Draft Lottery history. [Sportsnet]

• Rangers rookie Kaapo Kakko, who is a diabetic, has been cleared to play if games resume but the final decision will be his. COVID-19. [Forever Blueshirts]

• Jason Spezza on the NHL’s Return to Play plan: “I know you read the reports that guys are unhappy and there are guys that don’t want to play, but you’d like to think that that’s a minority and that we’re going to move forward here and play and they’re going to do a good job of keeping us safe. I’m pretty optimistic about things right now.” [Toronto Star]

• Find out the story behind the Sharks’ legendary logo. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

