Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Wayne Gretzky is stepping down from his role of Vice Chairman of the Oilers to be a TV analyst. [Warner Media]

• Zdeno Chara on what’s next: “As far as myself and my future, I’m probably going to take a few days to talk to my family and make decisions after.” [NoVa Caps]

• If Oliver Wahlstrom can’t go in Game 6, Travis Zajac will replace him in the Islanders’ lineup. [NY Post]

• Goaltending’s been an issue, yes. But what about the lack of power play chances for the Penguins? [Pensburgh]

• Speaking of penalties, the Lightning are taking too many and giving the Panthers life with them. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Changes are needed in Calgary, but will the Flames stars be a part of them? [TSN]

• Should the Flyers pursue Dougie Hamilton this off-season? [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• A look at parity in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. [Sound of Hockey]

• Tuukka Rask was a big reason why the Bruins found plenty of success against the Capitals. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

More NHL news

NHL Playoff Buzzer: Maple Leafs build on series lead, Hurricanes win in OT Hurricanes survive overtime, take Game 5 and series lead The Oilers are failing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy

PHT Morning Skate: Gretzky leaves Oilers for TV; Chara on future originally appeared on NBCSports.com