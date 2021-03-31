Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Will Shayne Gostisbehere pass through waivers? Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault believes so. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Is the next move Chuck Fletcher making a big deal to shake up a team in a major funk? [Philly Voice]

• And does that trade involve Travis Sanheim and the LA Kings? [Mayor’s Manor]

• It’s looking like John Tortorella’s time in Columbus is coming to an end. [1st Ohio Battery]

• How will the Panthers go and try to replace the hole left by Aaron Ekblad‘s absence? [Miami Herald]

• Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Brianna Decker are some of the players that have been named to the U.S. women’s roster for May’s IIHF World Championship in Nova Scotia. [Olympic Talk]

• Lisa Haley is the NWHL’s new senior VP of hockey operations. [NWHL]

• The best forward group in the NHL right now? That would be the Winnipeg Jets. [The Hockey News]

• Eeli Tolvanen is finally developing into the impact player the Predators hoped he would become. [Nashville Post]

• Why top prospect Carson Lambos could make his way inside the NHL Draft’s top 10 picks. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Is a top-six winger high on Kyle Dubas‘ list of needs for the Maple Leafs? [Leafs Nation]

More NHL news

The Buzzer: Merzlikins comes up big vs. Tampa; Predators keep rolling Stars’ Jason Robertson is climbing up the Calder Trophy ranks For NHL Trade Deadline approach, Blues should echo bold moves from past

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Gostisbehere on waivers reaction; Torts’ time in Columbus originally appeared on NBCSports.com