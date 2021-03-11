PHT Morning Skate: The fun Hurricanes; Wild and the trade deadline

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• If there is a team that knows how to make playing through a pandemic fun, it’s the Hurricanes. [News and Observer]

• Frederik Andersen needs to be even better the rest of this season if the Maple Leafs are to reach their ultimate goal. [Leafs Nation]

• The Maple Leafs’ third line has been impactful this season. [Rotoworld]

• Why it will likely be a quiet trade deadline for the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

• If the Bruins are going to help their offense, they may have to look outside their roster. [NBC Sports Boston]

• The Blue Jackets are falling out of the playoff race. Should they aim for the postseason or begin eyeing the draft lottery? [1st Ohio Battery]

NHL outdoor game at Carter-Finley didn’t happen this season. We know why. So @999TheFan decided to have an “NHL 94 Winter Classic” at Carter-Finley instead. We gave 2 listeners a chance to play the Sega Genesis classic on the stadium video board from the 50-yard line. pic.twitter.com/DKjijDXZ9i — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) March 10, 2021

• Alex Burrows has been instrumental in helping improve the Canadiens power play. [Sportsnet]

• Carter Hart has taken a step back, and the Flyers need him more than ever. [The Hockey News]

• A new head coach means a fresh start for Sam Bennett and the Flames. [TSN]

• Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin are back together again, and that’s good news for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• It’s not been easy for the Capitals this season while playing ahead in games. [Japers’ Rink]

