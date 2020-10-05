PHT Morning Skate: Free agency questions; replacing Pietrangelo

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Tampa Bay Lightning continued celebrating their Stanley Cup title at Sunday’s Bucs-Chargers game. GM Julien BriseBois is already preparing for next season, which could see Tyler Johnson moving on to help with cap space. [TSN]

• BriseBois will certainly have his work cut out for him. [Raw Charge]

• Devan Dubnyk could be the newest San Jose Sharks goaltender this week. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Will the Coyotes trade Oliver Ekman-Larsson? What will Steve Yzerman do with the Red Wings’ cap room? Plenty of questions for all 31 NHL teams ahead of the opening of free agency on Friday. [Sportsnet]

• Quinton Byfield sounds like the real deal and will help whatever team drafts him down the middle. [The Score]

• What will the 2020-21 NHL regular season bubbles look like? [ESPN]

• Grading Jacob Markstrom‘s 2019-20 season with the Vancouver Canucks. [Vancouver is Awesome]

I still love to compete. I still love the game and I still want to WIN! — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) October 4, 2020





• Why the Capitals should give Henrik Lundqvist a call. [Japers’ Rink]

• A good look at Lundqvist’s career by the numbers. [Blueshirt Banter]

• Robin Lehner on signing a five-year extension with the Vegas Golden Knights: “I have a 5-year-old, almost 6-year-old son that has five different hockey jerseys. We live a privileged life, but you want to give your family stability as well and I couldn’t find a better opportunity and a better setting than here in Vegas.” [Las Vegas Sun]

• Is there a defenseman on the market who could replace Alex Pietrangelo‘s presence on the St. Louis Blues’ blue line? [St. Louis Gametime]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Free agency questions; replacing Pietrangelo originally appeared on NBCSports.com