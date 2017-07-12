PHT Morning Skate: Four teams that have improved the most this offseason

–The Detroit Red Wings are still trying to work out a deal with restricted free agent Tomas Tatar. The salary is expected to be in the $5 million range, but the hold up is over the term. The Lightning and Capitals have both committed a number of years to players like Tyler Johnson and T.J. Oshie. Would that make sense for Detroit and Tatar? (Detroit Free Press)

–The Dallas Stars brought in Alex Radulov, Ben Bishop and Martin Hanzal this off-season, but beat reporter Mike Heika believes the acquisition of Tyler Pitlick might be the best under-the-radar signing. (Dallas Morning News)

–Now that we’re into the second week of July, we can start breaking down who had the best off-season of all the teams in the league. Sportsnet looks at four teams that have made the biggest improvements this summer. The Carolina Hurricanes have done some good work by adding a bunch of former Chicago Blackhawks and Justin Williams. (Sportsnet)

–Want to see Alex Ovechkin dancing shirtless at his own wedding? Well, here it is. Check out those moves. (CSN Mid-Atlantic)

–The New Jersey Devils are getting their first look at Nico Hischier in their uniform this week, so NHL.com breaks down 10 things you might not know about the top pick in the 2017 draft. His favorite TV show is “Prison Break” and his favorite movie is “Happy Gilmore”. (NHL.com)

–Yesterday was the anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins trading Jaromir Jagr to the Washington Capitals. Jagr’s stint with the Caps wasn’t great, but it was still one of the rare times a scoring champion was moved in a trade. The Hockey News looks at other examples of former Art Ross Trophy winners that were traded. Obviously, Wayne Gretzky going from Edmonton to Los Angeles is the biggest trade in NHL history. (The Hockey News)



