PHT Morning Skate: Finding Vasilevskiy’s weaknesses; Canadiens’ Cup journey

• As good as he’s been this season, the Islanders have found weaknesses in Andrei Vasilevskiy. [NY Hockey Now]

• Jon Cooper had no update on Nikita Kucherov‘s status for Game 7 and it’s likely he’s a game-time decision. [NHL.com]

• The journey to reach the Stanley Cup Final was a long one with various obstacles along the way for the Canadiens. [Sportsnet]

• Mark Stone on being shutout against Montreal: “I got skunked this series. That can’t happen. I’m the captain of this team. I’m the leader of this team. I take a lot of responsibility for what occurred.” [The Score]

• Céline Dion on that infamous photo of her with a Photoshopped Golden Knights helmet and jersey: “I had nothing to do with that photo…and you know which one I’m talking about.” [CTV]

• Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis on hiring Dave Hakstol as the franchise’s first head coach: “Maybe it was a big jump from college the first time. But now he’s been in the league for six years, worked under some different coaches and gained a lot more experience, so we’re comfortable in that regard.” [The Hockey News]

• Hockey Hall of Famer Angela James will join the Toronto Six as an assistant coach. [NWHL]

• What if that rumored Zach Parise trade to the Islanders had worked out last year? [Zone Coverage]

• Reload? Retool? Whatever you want to call it, the Blue Jackets need a direction. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Looking at where things fell apart with the Kings and Canucks. [NBC Sports Edge]

