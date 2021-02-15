PHT Morning Skate: Eichel confident of bounce back; Thornton returns for Leafs

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Jack Eichel is confident that his slow start will be a thing of the past very soon. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• How one NHL team is dealing with the league’s COVID protocols at home and on the road. [News and Observer]

• Joe Thornton will return to the Maple Leafs’ lineup Monday. [Maple Leafs Hot Stove]

• Alex Galchenyuk, Paul Byron and Danny DeKeyser were some of the names on Sunday’s waiver wire. [Sportsnet]

• How Kings prospects Akil Thomas is re-writing the script for what it means to be young and Black in hockey today. [Sportsnet]

• Steven Stamkos was removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 list and is eligible to play Monday night. [ESPN]

• Meet the 11-year-old hockey player who beat cancer and raised $36,000 for charity. [The Hockey News]

• Could a goalie controversy develop in Montreal the way that Jake Allen has played this season? [Featurd]

• Auston Matthews says he’s adding more physicality to his game this season. [TSN]

• As Semyon Varlamov continues to play strong, the AHL is becoming an option for Ilya Sorokin to get ice time. [NY Hockey Now]

• It’s clear that Alex DeBrincat is becoming a complete player for the Blackhawks. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• A great read on the brain surgery that saved Tony Granato’s life 25 years ago. [Wisconsin State Journal]

• If the Rangers were a contender, what would their roster look like? [Gotham Sports]

