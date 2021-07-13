PHT Morning Skate: Keith trade reaction; Treliving shoots down Tkachuk rumor

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Oilers GM Ken Holland has hope after acquiring Duncan Keith and not ensuring Chicago retained salary: “You look and say he’s 37 and he’s on the decline. Nobody knows. Nobody knows. We’re going to go through training camp and we’re going to play games and games are going to decide. Certainly, his impact on what he’s accomplished is going to be respected and have an impact on other players. You can’t put a price on intangibles. The cap number is a liability if Duncan doesn’t play well. Right now, everybody is speculating. If I could have gotten the cap hit down to $2.75 million, then I give up more assets. You can’t squeeze people in this league.” [Edmonton Journal]

• Keith on his reasons for wanting to move on from the Blackhawks: “[A]t this point in my career, I feel that being closer to my son, Colton, here, he lives here in Penticton, that was a huge thing for me, and I just felt like the Edmonton Oilers, right now it was a good fit, a great fit, and I’m excited to start this new chapter of my career and try to win a Cup in Edmonton.” [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Why the Duncan Keith trade is good for the Canucks. [Pass it to Bulis]

• Flames GM Brad Treliving says there’s nothing to the rumor about Matthew Tkachuk wanting out of Calgary. [Sportsnet]

Okay, now he’s not even trying to hide it. Vasilevskiy’s new mask is CLEARLY illegal. pic.twitter.com/UcRtFYpQsZ — Gregory Balloch (@GregBalloch) July 12, 2021

• Philipp Grubauer, who can become an unrestricted free agent this summer, wants to stay with the Avalanche. [NHL.com]

• Why using a high draft pick on a goaltender comes with great risk. [TSN]

• Lars Eller on his journey from Denmark, winning the Stanley Cup, and more. [Washington Hockey Now]

• Which NHL team might be able to use Alexandar Georgiev? [Blue Seat Blogs]

• If you take a dive into the Penguins’ prospect pool, it’s not very deep. [Pensburgh]

