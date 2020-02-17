PHT Morning Skate: Draisaitl’s Hart case; Who is best young defenseman?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Evander Kane may be starting a revolt against the Department of Player Safety and that’s a good thing. (The Hockey News)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• Leon Draisaitl is making a case to win the Hart Trophy. (Sportsnet)

• Did the Bolts set the price of the market with the acquisition of Blake Coleman? (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• Shayne Gostisbehere and the Philadelphia Flyers may be frustrated, but they need each other. (NBC Sports Philly)

• Find out how Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and Max Kerman of the Arkells found perfect harmony. (Toronto Star)

• Did Chris Kreider play his last game at MSG this weekend? (New York Post)

• It’s time for the Florida Panthers to wake up. (Sun Sentinel)

• Blues forward Zach Sanford is having a terrific year. (St. Louis Game-Time)

• Quinn Hughes is the best young defenseman in the NHL. (Vancourier)

• The Coyotes magic number is three. (Five For Howling)

• Even after 40 years, the Miracle on Ice still resonates with fans. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• The Sharks can use their injuries to their advantage at the trade deadline. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.