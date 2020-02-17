PHT Morning Skate: Draisaitl’s Hart case; Who is best young defenseman?

Joey Alfieri
NBC Sports

Evander Kane may be starting a revolt against the Department of Player Safety and that’s a good thing. (The Hockey News)

Leon Draisaitl is making a case to win the Hart Trophy. (Sportsnet)

• Did the Bolts set the price of the market with the acquisition of Blake Coleman? (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

Shayne Gostisbehere and the Philadelphia Flyers may be frustrated, but they need each other. (NBC Sports Philly)

• Find out how Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and Max Kerman of the Arkells found perfect harmony. (Toronto Star)

• Did Chris Kreider play his last game at MSG this weekend? (New York Post)

• It’s time for the Florida Panthers to wake up. (Sun Sentinel)

• Blues forward Zach Sanford is having a terrific year. (St. Louis Game-Time)

Quinn Hughes is the best young defenseman in the NHL. (Vancourier)

• The Coyotes magic number is three. (Five For Howling)

• Even after 40 years, the Miracle on Ice still resonates with fans. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• The Sharks can use their injuries to their advantage at the trade deadline. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

