PHT Morning Skate: Draisaitl’s effect on German hockey; Makar and the Calder

• How badly does British Columbia want to be a hub city for the NHL? “The BC Provincial Health Officer noted that a different arrangement could be made for visiting NHL teams, allowing them to quarantine as a group, rather than in self-isolation. Her comments echo what Alberta’s top doctor said one day prior.” [CTV News]

• A piece of business that each eliminated team needs to address this off-season. [The Score]

• Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse assisted in saving a TV cameraman after he was attacked while covering protests in downtown Pittsburgh. [Tribune-Review]

• The Kings will not renew the contract of AHL head coach Mike Stothers. [LA Kings Insider]

• How Leon Draisaitl‘s Art Ross Trophy win will affect German hockey. [Forbes]

• Looking at how the summer 2019 additions helped the Avalanche to the season they’ve had. [Mile High Hockey]

• The Calder Trophy is a family affair for Cale Makar. [Denver Post]

• Playing in front of no fans will be a big adjustment for NHL players. [Tennessean]

• When play resumes, the Coyotes will be rocking the Kachina jerseys for every game they’re designated the “home” team. [Five for Howling]

• The culture of losing is the biggest obstacle in the way of the Sabres finding success again. [Featurd]

