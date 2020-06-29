PHT Morning Skate: Draft lottery winners, losers; options for Senators

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Following Placeholder Team’s win in the NHL Draft Lottery Friday night, a look at some other winners, as well as some losers. [Sportsnet]

• Brian Burke on how the lottery played out: “This result is nothing short of a disgrace. This makes no sense. It should’ve been just the seven teams that weren’t in the play-in round in the lottery. Give the teams who need the most help the best players.” [Detroit News]

• The Senators ended up with the No. 3 and No. 5 picks. GM Pierre Dorion will have plenty of options when it’s his time to make those selections. [Ottawa Citizen]

• Why having chaos reign was the best possible outcome of the draft lottery. [Scotty Wazz]

• The hub cities could be announced as early as Monday. Las Vegas’ chances have taken a hit with recent spikes in COVID-19 cases. [The Sports Daily]

• NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on the hub city selection process: “Every relevant consideration will be fairly evaluated before decisions are made and announced.” [TSN]

• How Brendan Gallagher became the biggest steal in the 2010 NHL Draft. [The Score]

• Should the Rangers pursue a Lias Andersson for Casey Mittlestadt swap? [Forever Blueshirts]

• An interesting look at the progress of hockey in Egypt. [The Hockey News]

• Fun look back at the Sunshine Hockey League’s West Palm Beach Blaze. [Litterbox Cats]

————

