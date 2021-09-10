PHT Morning Skate: Dorion confident in signing Tkachuk; questions for Rangers

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Senators GM Pierre Dorion is confident that Brady Tkachuk will be signed when training camp opens in two weeks. [Ottawa Sun]

• Canucks captain Bo Horvat on our current state of affairs: “[I]f you’re able to get vaccinated, I think you should. I’ve had COVID before and it’s no joke. This vaccine works and it’s helping people not get sick. I got (vaccinated) right away, as soon as I could.” [Sportsnet]

• Maple Leafs’ senior director of player development Hayley Wickenheiser is leading the way at rookie camp. [TSN]

• Rangers GM Chris Drury says the team intends to name a captain this season. They’ve been without a player wearing the ‘C’ since Ryan McDonagh in 2017-18. [NY Post]

• Gerard Gallant’s influence and Igor Shesterkin‘s development are two of the questions facing the Rangers this season. [NHL.com]

• Have the Vladimir Tarasenko-to-the-Islanders rumors died or could such a deal wind up happening after all? [NY Hockey Now]

• The Penguins will be without both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to begin the season, but they’re used to having bodies missing from their lineup. [Pensburgh]

• Will the Coyotes’ busy off-season continue with even more moves to come? [The Hockey News]

• Matt Stajan is joining the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen as an assistant coach. [Hitmen]

