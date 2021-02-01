PHT Morning Skate: DeAngelo on waivers fallout; Kaprizov’s Calder to lose

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• [T]hree separate sources independently confirmed to Blueshirt Banter that there was concern at various levels of the organization regarding DeAngelo’s treatment of rookie defenseman K’Andre Miller. Sources did not wish to go on the record with specific examples but indicated that it was an issue that caught the attention and ire of multiple players in the organization. Additionally, sources say tension has been building up in the locker room prior to the incident on Saturday night.” [Blueshirt Banter]

• “DeAngelo will always have solid offensive numbers, but his defensive play will always be called into question. He was never good in his own end, but he had been exceptionally bad through the first month of the season. His offensive metrics were good, but one assist is a far cry from his 53 points last season.” [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Right now, the 2021 Calder Trophy is Kirill Kaprizov‘s to lose. [Zone Coverage]

• Take Canadiens assistant GM Scott Mellanby’s name out of the Penguins’ GM search. [TSN]

• How the Capitals weathered their early COVID-19 issues and are poised to be Stanley Cup contenders. [ESPN]

• The two-goalie plan is not working for the Rangers. [NY Post]

• On Gerald Coleman, the first U.S.-born Black goalie in the NHL and the first participant of the league’s diversity program [NHL.com]

• How does it feel to be on the receiving end of a Connor McDavid highlight-reel goal? [Sportsnet]

• New class of the NHL’s Power Players teen advisory board working to make League connection with young fans stronger. [NHL.com]

• “Former Red Wings defenseman and two-time Stanley Cup winner Aaron Ward revealed Thursday that he was among Dr. Robert Anderson’s victims of sexual abuse as a 17- and 18-year-old student-athlete at the University of Michigan.” [Radio.com]

