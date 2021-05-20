PHT Morning Skate: Davidson back to Columbus; Rangers to interview Tocchet

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• John Davidson is heading back to Columbus to take over as president of hockey operations. GM Jarmo Kekalainen gets an extension through 2024-25. [Blue Jackets]

• The Sabres, Ducks and Kraken own the top three odds in next month’s NHL Draft Lottery. [PHT]

• The regular season is finally over, which means Connor McDavid is your Art Ross Trophy winner and Auston Matthews takes home the Rocket Richard Trophy. [PHT]

• Rick Tocchet will get an interview as Chris Drury continues his search for the next Rangers head coach. [NY Post]

• Josh Anderson on Maple Leafs-Canadiens: “It’s going to be a war out there.” [Sportsnet]

• Why scratching Alexander Romanov, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Cole Caufield for Game 1 isn’t as crazy of an idea by Dominque Ducharme as it may seem. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Longtime Buffalo Sabre Derek Roy has announced his retirement after 18 professional seasons. Roy spent this past season with Red Bull Munich of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Another former NHLer, Jussi Jokinen, has also announced his retirement. He had played the last three seasons with the Finnish Elite League’s Karpat. [TSN]

• The Wild say they will be a “different breast” heading home for Game 3 against Vegas with their series tied. [NHL.com]

• Tampa’s penalty kill played a big role in their Game 2 win over the Panthers. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Dylan Larkin needed to spend a few nights in hospital after being cross-checked in the neck by Jamie Benn last month. He’s expected to be fine for training camp. [Detroit News]

