Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Dylan Larkin is the new captain of the Detroit Red Wings. [Winging it in Motown]

• And Mark Stone gets the ‘C’ for the Vegas Golden Knights. [Golden Knights]

• NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on the divisional setup being for 2021 only, the Olympics, and player and puck tracking. [NHL.com]

• Keith Yandle is in Joel Quenneville’s doghouse and his ironman streak is in jeopardy. [The Hockey News]

• The Bruins and Boston University are teaming up to wear helmet decals that will honor the late Travis Roy this season. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Are Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz enough for the Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup this season? [Denver Post]

These guys sure did make us hungry last night 🍟 pic.twitter.com/ZaADXTUyJN — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) January 10, 2021

• Brendan Shanahan talks about the growth of the Maple Leafs. [TSN]

• Recapping an exciting World Junior Championship tournament. [Rotoworld]

• What does Marcus Foligno‘s extension mean for the Wild’s future? [Hockey Wilderness]

• Marc Bergevin is expecting his Canadiens team to play fast this season. [Sportsnet]

More NHL news

The Buzzer: Stamkos, Farabee star on first night of 2020-21 NHL season Lightning reveal (but don’t raise) Stanley Cup banner, then blast Blackhawks Which 2020 NHL playoff teams are in danger of missing the playoffs this season?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Captains Larkin and Stone; Bruins, BU to honor Travis Roy originally appeared on NBCSports.com