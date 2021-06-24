PHT Morning Skate: Canadiens look to close out Vegas; Cooper on Kucherov

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Canadiens are trying to stay focused as they sit a win away from their first Stanley Cup Final in 28 years. It would be a great way to celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day. [NHL.com]

• Nick Suzuki could have been doing all this scoring for the Golden Knights. [Knights on Ice]

• “The Habs are just patient, and reliable, and seem to be enjoying the benefit of a lack of pressure.” [Sportsnet]

• Jon Cooper on the possibility of being without Nikita Kucherov for Game 7: “We played 56 games without him. Usually, we have 12 forwards when we play without him, so that probably made it tougher on us when we had 11. But we’ve gone down this path for four months. It’s nothing new for us.” [TSN]

• If that was the final game at Nassau Coliseum, what a way to say goodbye. [NY Hockey Now]

• Patrice Bergeron is the 2020-21 winner of the prestigious Mark Messier Leadership Award. [NHL.com]

• NHL trade advice: Aim for Matt Dumba instead of Seth Jones. [PHT]

• Luke Hughes is ready to follow brothers Quinn and Jack into the NHL. [TSN]

• “The Leafs don’t overcome the adversity because they are the adversity. They’re the obstacle that always gets surmounted at the last second, in true cinematic fashion.” [Pension Plan Puppets]

• Blackhawks TV announcer Pat Foley will retire in 2022 after 39 seasons with the team. [Second City Hockey]

• Saroya Tinker is moving on from the Metropolitan Riveters after signing with the Toronto Six. [Leafs Nation]

• Daniel and Henrik Sedin are ready for their advisor roles with the Canucks. [Vancouver Sun]

