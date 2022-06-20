PHT Morning Skate: Burakovsky uncertain for Game 3; Lightning running out of gas?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• After taking a shot to the hand in Game 2, Andre Burakovsky‘s status is up in the air for Game 3 Monday night. [NHL.com]

• Up 2-0 in the series, there’s still plenty of work to do for the Avalanche before they can say good-bye to the Lightning. [Colorado Hockey Now]

• Are the Lightning running out of gas? [TSN]

• How it’s all gone wrong through two games for the Lightning. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Veteran Darren Helm, who last played in a Stanley Cup Final in 2009, has been an impact player for the Avalanche. [Mile High Hockey]

• Jake Oettinger, K'Andre Miller and Seth Jarvis had strong playoffs, which should translate into the 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]

• The Panthers have reportedly spoken to Barry Trotz, Peter DeBoer and Paul Maurice about their head coaching position. But here’s the case for keeping Andrew Brunette. [Florida Hockey Now]

• In other coaching news, it looks like the Oilers are ready to bring back Jay Woodcroft. [Daily Faceoff]

• Filip Forsberg: Future Ottawa Senator? [Graeme Nichols]

• Nick Backstrom will be out a long time after undergoing hip surfacing surgery last week in Belgium. Will we see him play again? [PHT]

• What did we learn from Kent Johnson‘s short end-of-season stint with the Blue Jackets? [1st Ohio Battery]

