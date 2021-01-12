PHT Morning Skate: Break out players; Perry, Eriksson on waiver wire

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Which NHL players are about to break out this season? [TSN]

• Commissioner Gary Bettman on the 2020-21 NHL season: “It would be cheaper for us to shut the doors and not play. We’re going to lose more money, at the club level and the league level, by playing than by not playing.” [ESPN]

• Mathieu Perreault, Corey Perry, and Loui Eriksson were some of the names on the Monday waiver wire. [Sportsnet]

• Evander Kane has declined comment after it was reported he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with $26.8 million of debt. [SJ Hockey Now]

• NHL Power Rankings: Contenders and pretenders for 2020-21 NHL season. [PHT]

• Metropolitan Riveters defenseman Saroya Tinker is using her platform to raise awareness speak out against racism. [NHL.com]

• Congrats to Mike Emrick who was voted 2020 national sportscaster of the year by the National Sports Media Association. [NSMA]

• Behold, your 2021 All-Hockey Hair winner:

• How the Predators plan to approach the 56-game season. [A to Z Nashville Sports]

• Maneuvering the taxi squad will be a challenge for many teams, like the Sabres. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Mike Babcock, Ryan Callahan and Dominic Moore will be joining the NHL on NBC studio show. [NBC Sports Pressbox]

• The case for Collin Delia to be the Blackhawks’ No. 1 goalie. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• While he’ll miss the season after shoulder surgery, Oskar Klefbom is eager to return for the Oilers as soon as he can. [Oilers Nation]

