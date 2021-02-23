PHT Morning Skate: Boudreau interested in Kraken; struggling Canadiens

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sean Leahy
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Seattle Kraken still need to hire a head coach and Bruce Boudreau is very interested in the job. [The Athletic (sub. required)]

• If Mika Zibanejad‘s tough season continues, Rangers GM Jeff Gorton should consider Jack Eichel. [NY Post]

• New Jersey is the latest state to allow a limited number of fans into sporting events. The Devils can welcome 10% capacity beginning March 1. [NJ.com]

• Should Claude Julien be worried for his job with the struggling Canadiens? [The Hockey News]

• The Penguins are looking for consistency, and Tristan Jarry and Kris Letang can help them get there. [Pensburgh]

• Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette would love to see the NHL take the game to an actual pond in the future. [NBC Sports Washington]

• The choice is clear in Vancouver: It’s time to let Thatcher Demko ride as the No. 1 in goal. [Daily Hive]

• Damage to his MCL, ACL and meniscus will keep Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe out 6-8 months. [Die by the Blade]

• A look at how this season’s realignment has affected the NHL standings. [TSN]

• If the Predators are going to tear down the roster, Filip Forsberg should be one who sticks. [Predlines]

More NHL news

The Buzzer: Goalies shine on with Monday night shutouts Rangers’ Panarin ‘unequivocally denies’ assault allegations, steps... What does future hold for Jack Eichel, Sabres?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Boudreau interested in Kraken; struggling Canadiens originally appeared on NBCSports.com

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Buffalo		+110-1.5O 6
New Jersey		-129+1.5U 6
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Sharks sink in second period again in lopsided loss to surging Wild

    The Sharks' dream start quickly turned into a nightmare in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center.

  • How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals: Live stream, TV Channel for tonight’s game

    It’s the Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals tonight on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings. Tonight’s game marks the fifth of eight matchups between the two teams this season. The

  • Sabres scratch struggling $72-million forward Jeff Skinner vs. Islanders

    Jeff Skinner, the Sabres' big 2019 free-agent signing, will be watching Monday's game from the stands as a healthy scratch.

  • Racing on TV Listings for Feb. 22-28; NASCAR Returns for Another Busy Weekend in Florida

    NASCAR returns for yet another busy weekend in Florida.

  • Detroit Lions may have bigger plans for T.J. Hockenson, fresh off a Pro Bowl season

    T.J. Hockenson finished fourth among tight ends last season with 67 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns

  • Jean-Gabriel Pageau's late goal gives Islanders 3-2 win over Sabres

    UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period and Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves.

  • Ian Cole with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks

    Ian Cole (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 02/22/2021

  • Change up: Indians moving on after expected Lindor trade

    For the Indians, the changes go beyond just dropping their debated name. As a new season dawns, the four-time All-Star shortstop and face of the franchise is long gone, traded to the New York Mets this winter along with one of Cleveland's most popular players and established pitchers. Manager Terry Francona, who zips around Cleveland on a scooter, is driving a golf cart after surgery.

  • Bruins share great outfits, views of Lake Tahoe from NHL Outdoors game vs. Flyers

    The Boston Bruins appear to be enjoying their time at Lake Tahoe.

  • Mock Draft Roundup: Cowboys have a Fab 5, but someone crashes

    A party crasher to the usual suspects of projections. See what the national reporters have to say about Dallas' pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Wild's Marcus Foligno asks linesmen to break up fight as he bloodies Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov

    Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno calls off a fight against San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov and ends up with a Gordie Howe hat trick.

  • Ruling on Trump tax records could be costliest defeat of his losing streak

    The US supreme court has rejected an attempt to block a subpoena from New York where the ex-president’s business affairs are under investigation Donald Trump is the first president in modern times to refuse to release his tax returns. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Donald Trump used to promise his supporters that they would be winning so much, they would get sick and tired of winning. But the former US president is now on a seemingly endless losing streak. He lost the presidential election, lost more than 60 legal challenges to the result, lost his bid to overturn the electoral college, lost control of the Senate and lost an impeachment trial 43-57, though he was spared conviction on a technicality. On Monday, Trump lost yet again – with potentially far-reaching consequences. The supreme court rejected an attempt by his lawyers to block Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney (DA) in New York, from enforcing a subpoena to obtain eight years of his personal and corporate tax records. The ruling did not mean the public will get to see Trump’s tax returns, which have gained near mythical status due to him being the first recent president to conceal them, any time soon. But it did remove an important obstacle from Vance’s dogged investigation. The DA has said little about why he wants Trump’s records but, in a court filing last year, prosecutors said they were justified in seeking them because of public reports of “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization” – Trump’s family business empire – thought to include bank, tax and insurance fraud. Now that investigation is gathering momentum. Vance, who earlier this month hired a lawyer with extensive experience in white-collar and organised crime cases, will be able to find out whether the public reports were accurate by studying actual financial records, spreadsheets and email correspondence between the Trump Organization and accounting firm Mazars USA. If wrongdoing is established, it raises the spectre of Trump some day in the future standing in the dock in a New York courtroom and even facing a potential prison term. No wonder he fought so hard to cling to power and the immunity from prosecution that it conferred. The threat, however real or remote, casts a shadow over Trump’s chances of making a political comeback. On Sunday he is due to make his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, reasserting his command of the Republican party and teasing a new run for president in 2024. Lindsey Graham, possibly his most loyal supporter in the US Senate, told the Washington Post: “If he ran, it would be his nomination for the having. I don’t know what he wants to do. Because he was successful for conservatism and people appreciate his fighting spirit, he’s going to dominate the party for years to come. The way I look at it, there is no way we can achieve our goals without Trump.” Bill Christeson holds up a sign that reads ‘Follow the Money’ outside the supreme court as it issued an initial ruling on the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns last July. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The former president’s response to the supreme court ruling on Monday – describing Vance’s investigation as part of “the greatest political witch-hunt in the history of our country” – fitted his political playbook. If he did run for the White House again in 2024, he would surely cite the investigation as proof of a “deep state” conspiracy in order to fuel his grievance movement. The court’s decision also coincided with the opening of a Senate judiciary committee confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland, nominated by Joe Biden as attorney general. It suits both Biden and Garland very nicely for the Manhattan DA to do the heavy lifting when it comes to pursuing Trump, lest they be accused of politicising law enforcement. It also allows Biden to swerve past the no-win situation that he would face if Trump were convicted of a federal offence, with some urging him to issue a pardon in the name of unity and healing and others warning that such weakness would set a terrible example. Trump was twice impeached, including for inciting violence against the US government and leaving his own vice-president, Mike Pence, to the tender mercies of the mob. Robert Mueller, the special counsel, presented 10 examples of Trump’s behaviour during his Russia investigation that could be legally construed as obstruction of justice. Yet it is his long quest to hide his taxes that could prove his achilles heel and derail his future political ambitions. The New York Times reported last year that Trump had paid only $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, and no income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. Matthew Dowd, a political strategist, told the MSNBC network: “I find it fascinating that taxes may finally be the way that DT is held accountable in all the things he’s done throughout his life. I find it fascinating because Al Capone, for all the bad things he did, was finally held accountable and ended up on the Rock [Alcatraz Island] out in California because of tax evasion.”

  • PHT Morning Skate: Lake Tahoe games reaction; Stützle standing out

    Monday's collection of links.

  • TV schedule, tee times, info for WGC-Workday and this week's other top events

    Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, including the WGC-Workday Championship, and how you can watch it.

  • a Goal from San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild

    (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal from San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild, 02/22/2021

  • Yahoo DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks

    Even though he has a tough matchup against Atletico Madrid, RotoWire's Schuyler Redpath explains why fantasy players should have Mason Mount of Chelsea on their radars.

  • Buffalo Bills roster analysis: Defensive end

    Analyzing the Buffalo Bills' defensive end position and looking ahead to 2021, including Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison.

  • ‘Beartown’ Review: HBO’s Gutting Hockey Drama Hits Hard Against Rape Culture

    Adapted from Fredrik Backman's novel of the same name, the Swedish-language series examines misplaced obsessions in a small hockey town.

  • Australian Open projected to lose nearly $80 million due to COVID-19

    The tournament director isn't actually that upset at the massive financial hit.