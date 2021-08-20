PHT Morning Skate: Blues to retire Pronger’s number; Coyotes reaction

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The St. Louis Blues announced they will retire Chris Pronger’s No. 44 on January 17, 2022 to honor his career with the team. [St. Louis Blues]

• On Glendale opting out of its lease with the Arizona Coyotes. [Five For Howling]

• Point of no return for Coyotes and Glendale. [The Athletic]

• The Detroit Red Wings are going to buy out the final year of Frans Nielsen‘s contract. [The Detroit News]

• Looking at Bryan Rust‘s contract situation with the Pittsburgh Penguins. [PensBurgh]

• Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander has completely recovered from his knee injury. [NBC Chicago]

• Why is it difficult to keep young players in the state of Ohio with the Columbus Blue Jackets? [TSN]

• Why Colin Blackwell could be an expansion draft steal for Seattle Kraken. [Seattle Times]

• The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, defenseman Owen Power, is likely returning to the University of Michigan for this season. [ProHockeyTalk]

• Trade tree: The Alex Galchenyuk for Max Domi trade is still benefiting the Montreal Canadiens. [Sportsnet]

