PHT Morning Skate: Belmont Arena construction on hold; How good can Kahun be?
• The NHL sees a bigger window to continue their season in the summer. (NHL.com)
• TSN 1200 Senators radio color analyst Gord Wilson tested positive for Covid-19. (Ottawa Citizen)
• The president of Belarus continues to play hockey. (The Guardian)
• Olympic medalist Lyndsey Fry is helping hockey players in Arizona. (AZ Family)
• Construction on the Belmont Arena is being halted due to Covid-19. (Lighthouse Hockey)
• The Sabres might have something special in Dominik Kahun. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)
• Here’s every NHL contender’s biggest flaw. (Yard Barker)
• The Tampa-Boston rivalry has really flourished over the last few years. (Tampabay.com)
• Steve Simmons remembers covering Brian Spencer’s murder. (Toronto Sun)
