Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The NHL sees a bigger window to continue their season in the summer. (NHL.com)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• TSN 1200 Senators radio color analyst Gord Wilson tested positive for Covid-19. (Ottawa Citizen)

• The president of Belarus continues to play hockey. (The Guardian)

• Olympic medalist Lyndsey Fry is helping hockey players in Arizona. (AZ Family)

• Construction on the Belmont Arena is being halted due to Covid-19. (Lighthouse Hockey)

• The Sabres might have something special in Dominik Kahun. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• Here’s every NHL contender’s biggest flaw. (Yard Barker)

• The Tampa-Boston rivalry has really flourished over the last few years. (Tampabay.com)

• Steve Simmons remembers covering Brian Spencer’s murder. (Toronto Sun)

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Belmont Arena construction on hold; How good can Kahun be? originally appeared on NBCSports.com