PHT Morning Skate: Barzal back in Seattle; Leafs acquire Hutton

• Mathew Barzal will have a bit of a homecoming when the Islanders visit the Kraken Tuesday night. The forward played four seasons with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds. [Islanders]

• When he hits the ice in Seattle, Zdeno Chara will tie Chris Chelios for most NHL games played (1,651) by a defenseman. [NHL.com]

• The Bruins looked real darn impressive during their 5-1 rout of the Avalanche on Monday afternoon. [NBC Sports Boston]

• A post-face off slash on linesman Michael Cormier won’t result in punishment for Nathan MacKinnon. [PHT]

• To help their goaltending depth, the Maple Leafs acquired Carter Hutton from the Coyotes for future considerations. [TSN]

This was hilarious. Six dudes battling in the corner for a puck that’s not there 😂 pic.twitter.com/3eKGyIPKAe — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 22, 2022

• Watch out for the Flames, they are turning into quite a wagon. [Sportsnet]

• Recapping a silver medal Olympics for the U.S. women’s team. [The Ice Garden]

• With less than a month now until the NHL trade deadline, Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot is expected to have plenty of suitors. [The Hockey News]

• “A Manitoba hockey player has been suspended after a weekend game in which he appeared to make a racist gesture against a visiting team from Waywayseecappo First Nation.” [CBC]

• Who are the top penalty minutes leaders for each NHL team? [NBC Sports Edge]

