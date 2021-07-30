PHT Morning Skate: Adams on Eichel trade process; Bettman on Mailloux pick

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Jack Eichel trade process is all about being in control for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s reaction to the Canadiens drafting Logan Mailloux? “I was stunned. Surprised wouldn’t begin to explain my reaction. I’m a dad of two daughters, I have four granddaughters. What was done was horrific.” [The Score]

• Former Blackhawks Nick Boynton spoke with lawyers hired by the team to discuss memories of abuse allegations that arose during the 2010 playoffs: “They asked me who knew and I gave them names, basically everybody on the team. I said everybody f—ing knew about it. I said you can talk to the coaches. …I said talk to Torch [former assistant coach John Torchetti]. I called out Brian Campbell, and said talk to Patrick Sharp and talk to Kaner [Patrick Kane]. …The training staff knew. I’m sick of this wall of silence.” [TSN]

• “Corporate sponsors for the Montreal Canadiens are saying they are satisfied with the apology from team owner Geoff Molson for drafting a player who was convicted of a sex crime in Sweden.” [Globe and Mail]

• So what do the Golden Knights do about their hole at center? [The Hockey News]

• If you missed it last night, the Rangers continued to show Tom Wilson is in their heads by acquiring Ryan Reaves from the Golden Knights for a third-round pick. [PHT]

• The Blue Jackets and Zach Werenski committed long-term to one another with the defenseman getting a six-year, $57.5 million extension. [PHT]

• The signing is a big win for the Blue Jackets, who get a player to commit to the franchise. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Kings GM Rob Blake talks about the Danault and Edler signings, and what comes next for the franchise. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Zach Hyman will help the Oilers’ top line, but what about down the lineup? [Sportsnet]

• Alexander Wennberg is excited for the challenge of turning the expansion Kraken into a winning team. [Sound of Hockey]

