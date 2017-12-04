PHT Morning Skate: 3 reasons Flyers fans should be optimistic about their team

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Detroit Red Wings have dropped seven games in a row and some fans are calling for Jeff Blashill’s head. (MLive.com)

• The Golden Knights recently re-signed Brayden McNabb to a contract extension. Which Golden Knight will be next to get paid? (Knightsonice.com)

• Bob Hartley, who is currently coaching the Latvian National Team, is one of the candidates to coach the Swiss League’s EHC Biel. (Swisshockeynews.ch)

• Paul Bissonnette is coming out with a mockumentary on the lighter side of NHL players. “There’s this assumption they don’t have personality, but it’s a sport where a lot of these guys are humble and they don’t want to be the center of attention. And I completely understand that.” (Sportsnet)

Story Continues

• The Sharks’ lack of organizational depth has been exposed by the high amount of injuries they’ve had to face. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Mike Cammalleri spent a few seasons with the Calgary Flames, now he’s getting to see things from an Oilers perspective. (Edmonton Journal)

• Denis Malgin is one of the players that has stepped up during Evgenii Dadonov‘s absence. (theratttrick.com)

• The Philadelphia Flyers have dropped 10 games in a row, but broadstreetbuzz.com looks at three reasons for them to be optimistic. (broadstreetbuzz.com)

• Jennifer Conway wrote an interesting piece about how the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee should put Marguerite Norris into the hall for everything she accomplished as the first female executive in the NHL. (Sporting News)

• Spector’s Hockey takes a look back at the incredible dynasty that was the Canadiens of the 1970’s. Those teams were loaded with talent. (Spectorshockey.net)

• Jets Nation takes an in-depth look at Winnipeg’s strong first two months of the 2017-18 season. They’ve looked good so far. (JetsNation.ca)

• The IIHF announced their Hall of Fame class for 2018. Going in will be players Rob Blake, Daniel Alfredsson, Chris Chelios and Jere Lehtinen. Philippe Lacarriere and Bob Nadin are going in as builders. (IIHFWorlds.com)

• Find out how Charles and Devin Williams both became ECHL goaltenders. They might not be brothers, but they have a lot in common. (colorofhockey.com)

• Liam O’Brien’s goal started this year’s Teddy Bear toss. Wow that’s a lot of stuffed animals. (Novacapsfans.com)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.



