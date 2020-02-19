PHT Morning Skate: 10 non-rental trade targets; Who will Bruins move?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Senators retired Chris Phillips’ no. 4 last night. (NHL)

• Time is running out of Chris Kreider‘s stint with the New York Rangers. TSN’s Frank Seravalli shares his latest Trade Bait board. (TSN)

• The Seattle NHL franchise is bringing hockey to everyone. (ESPN)

• Check out this list of 10 trade deadline targets that have term remaining on their contract. (The Hockey News)

• What will the Bruins have to give up if they’re going to make a move before Monday. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• Marc Bergevin needs to take some risks if the Canadiens are going to get back on track. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• What does Brenden Dillon bring to the Washington Capitals? (Stars and Sticks)

• Here’s how Nolan Patrick‘s progress impacts the Flyers in the immediate and long-term future. (Broad Street Hockey)

• The Lightning are going to face a serious cap crunch this summer, but the acquisition of Blake Coleman will help. (Raw Charge)

• If they decide to be sellers, the Blackhawks could be a good trade partner for a few teams. (NBC Sports Chicago)

• Adding Marco Scandella was a smart move by the St. Louis Blues. (Bleedin Blue)

• Rasmus Dahlin‘s overall game has been improving. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.