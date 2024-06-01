PHS softball sees positives in defeat

PLATTSBURGH — When the Class A champion Plattsburgh Hornets got its schedule last week, the team knew what to expect. They would be playing the undefeated, back-to-back state champions.

“They were as-advertised,” PHS Co-Head Coach Joe McMahon said. “We knew it was going to be tough. But I’m proud of the girls.”

The Plattsburgh Hornets softball team (6-11) lost to the Ichabod Crane Riders (22-0) by a score of 13-0 in the NYSPHSAA Class A Regional Semifinals at Cardinal Park on Thursday. The game ended after the fifth inning by way of mercy rule.

The Riders held the Hornets hitless and struck out 12 of 15 PHS batters as it hit 13 of its own. Plattsburgh’s defense struggled to begin the game, finishing the day with eight recorded errors and allowing seven walks.

From innings two to four, Plattsburgh was 0-9 with nine strikeouts.

Defensively, Plattsburgh looked like a different team to finish the game, allowing just a single run over the final three stanzas — but once in a deep hole, it’s hard to dig out.

“We knew that it was going to be tough sledding. It was almost exactly how we envisioned it,” McMahon said. “You can’t get off to a slow start against these guys.”

Ichabod Crane won the game in the first inning, scoring seven runs before Plattsburgh even got to bat.

The Hornets struggled to field deep bombs like they hadn’t seen all year. Four errors and just seven thrown strikes made it difficult to pause and breathe. The runs poured on like a broken dam.

“Everybody was just a little intimidated to start. A couple of mistakes turn into a couple of runs quick,” McMahon said.

The second inning was much of the same, with two fielding errors and four Riders walks, including one with full bases on a full count for a score, for five runs. The 12-0 lead was already enough to end the game.

“The further you get from the first pitch, the easier it is sometimes,” McMahon said.

The Hornets defense flipped a switch in the third inning, holding the Riders scoreless.

Plattsburgh earned two outs when the first two Ichabod Crane batters posted flyouts. Senior outfielder Emma Watts earned both, moving her feet in right field to get under deep hits.

With its next three batters, Ichabod Crane loaded the bases by way of an error and a walk. Primed to score, the next Rider up to bat sent her swing directly to sophomore shortstop Amaya Abellard — securing the Hornets a scoreless inning.

“Our defense weathered the storm all year long,” McMahon said.

The performance kept Plattsburgh level-headed and set the tone for the remainder of the game.

When up to bat, McMahon at third encouraged players to strike out swinging and to have fun. Co-Head Coach Cindy McMahon at first smiled at Plattsburgh runners that were beat out to first. Everyone’s chins were up.

“We tried to keep it loose. There was no hiding from their reputation,” Joe McMahon said. “I tried to de-stress that. As long as we were still alive we had hope.”

Junior pitcher Marissa Silver, the Player of the Game of the sectional championship win over Peru, kept her composure in the circle despite the stressful environment.

“I told her before the game, ‘This is probably going to be the hardest thing you’ve ever done,’” McMahon said. “Standing on that island out there, and they’re pounding the ball, running around the bases and scoring runs, scoring runs — and then you’ve got to throw more pitches. She had a great attitude, she was still smiling at the end.”

Plattsburgh finishes its season as Class A champions, with a particularly personal win over Peru. The season was also highlighted by wins over Ticonderoga, which finished as Class C champions and Saranac, which finished as Class B champions.

The Hornets’ regional performance won’t be the first thing Hornets will think of when looking back at this season, but it will serve as an experience to tuck away for the future.

“They all seem to get what this was all about, and what this was all about was learning,” McMahon said. “If we want to compete with that, that’s how good we’ve ought to be.”

Ichabod Crane 13, Plattsburgh 0 (5)

IC 750 01 - 13 11 0

PHS 000 00 - 0 0 9

Graziano and Walsh. Silver and McCormick. WP- Graziano. LP- Silver. 2B- Holmberg (IC), Milazzo (IC) Graziano (IC) 2.