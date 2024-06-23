PHS graduate Hudson Dear nominated for Community Hero of the Year

Jun. 22—Recent Palestine High School graduate, and future Texas A&M Aggie, Hudson Dear is in contention for one final scholarship offer this summer, as he has been named a Community Hero of the Year nominee.

The awards, presented by Dave Campbell's Texas Football and Chicken Express, will award a male and female Hero of the Year, with each receiving a $1,500 scholarship to the school of their choice, and Dear makes a strong case to take home the honor.

A year ago, Dear was heading into his senior year as a Wildcat. During the football season, Dear led the Wildcats to the playoffs as the team's starting quarterback, and was slated to return with a vengeance in his senior season. Dear had other plans.

Dear felt as a quarterback, he was limited in his ability to help his team, and his talents could be put to use elsewhere. He knew he could contribute more from another position, and play a more physical brand of football, so he did the unthinkable thing for most. He approached then Head Coach Lance Angel, and said he would like to move away from the quarterback position, and down into the trenches where the dirty work happens, becoming one a bruiser of a defensive lineman.

Selfless acts such as this have defined Dear's high school career, setting an example that all could follow. He never quit on his team, he didn't complain about getting what was his. Instead, he put his head down, kept his faith, and did whatever was needed to push his team the extra mile.

Dear has also been an example in the classroom, graduating fourth in his class, and will soon be in the heart of Aggieland, attending Texas A&M in College Station. Dear is also an exceptional golfer, and qualified for the state golf tournament multiple times during his career, showing his diversity of athleticism while getting to spend time with his father, Michael, who is the Wildcats golf coach.

Angel, who recently retired from Palestine ISD, knows how special Dear has been to the Wildcats program, and is excited to see what his future holds.

"Hudson is an unselfish teammate, a great athlete, a great student and a great person," Angel said. "You couldn't ask for a better example of what a student athlete should be."

Voting is open from now until July 2, and you may vote as many times as you like in that two week span. To vote for Dear, and so see the other nominees in both the male and female contests, go to texasfootball.com, click the awards tab and select Chicken Express Community Heroes.