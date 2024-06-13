PH's Davis looking forward after state finals

Jun. 12—CARMEL — Ryan Davis and his coaches know very well his performance this week at the IHSAA Boys Golf State Finals is not indicative of his skill level.

At Prairie View Golf Club, the slightest mistake or touch of bad luck can turn a great shot into a disaster and humble the most confident golfer. Davis has a pair of options after finishing tied for 95th place in the 111-player field after his second round Wednesday.

He can let a couple bad days get him down, or he can utilize the moment as motivation to get back and prove this was not Ryan Davis-like golf.

He certainly sounds like he has chosen the latter.

"I'm going to be back next year, and hopefully I'll do a lot better," he said. "It's not the way I wanted to go out for the year. But I made it here. I'm proud of that, and I've got all summer to work hard."

Davis was 16 over par in Tuesday's first round and, while it still was not to his satisfaction, his second round was noticeably better. He came in with an 85 for 13 over par and a two-round total of 173, which is 29 over par.

It was important to the Arabians' left-hander he play better on the second day, and he was even able to force a smile after closing out the championship with a par on his final hole.

"It's been very stressful these last five days, since Thursday," Davis said. "I'm glad to be out here. It's definitely a big achievement."

Fairfield junior Brayden Miller took home the individual title after shooting a 71 (-1) Wednesday and finished at -5 for the tournament to win by four strokes.

Zionsville held off Westfield over the final few holes to claim the team championship. Hamilton Southeastern was third.

Davis advanced to the state meet after rounds of 73 (+2) at Harbour Trees in the Noblesville sectional and 74 (+2) at The Players Club in the Muncie Central regional. In both tournaments, Davis was the second-best individual to advance.

PH assistant coach Jim Cook said he knows Davis has the right mentality to recover from any setback on the course. He believes there are much better days ahead for the junior and has no doubt he will do what it takes to get another shot at Prairie View.

"I'm proud of Ryan. He's worked hard all season. He just had some bad breaks," Cook said. "He's going to go out and work his tail off."

It had been 10 years since any Madison County boys golfer reached the state finals, and Davis appreciates his accomplishment.

Even during his struggles this week, he was able to enjoy the atmosphere and live in the moment.

"I think I held my head up at a high level for how I played," he said. "Even though I played bad, I smelled the roses."

He said the drive to return will begin immediately after he takes a well-deserved couple days off from golf.

"I want it to be next year right now," Davis said. "I know I can do better than I did today. I just need to get back to it, and I start right now."

