PH's Davis advances to golf state finals

Jun. 6—YORKTOWN — After a strong regional front-nine Thursday, Pendleton Heights junior Ryan Davis faced his most daunting challenge. He needed to overcome a tough stretch of three holes that included a double-bogey and two bogeys, threatening to unravel his round after an even-par outward nine.

He just took a mental break.

"I've had a lot of these things happen to me during my career," Davis said. "Experience really helps me, and I have a really good coach. They helped me get through it."

The lefty rebounded, playing the final five holes at one under par to finish at two over for the day, good enough to tie for fourth overall and advance to the state finals next week as an individual.

He is the first Madison County player to advance to the IHSAA Boys Golf State Finals since 2014 when the Arabians made it as a team with a third-place regional finish.

Hamilton Southeastern shot a 292 as a group to capture the team championship, bettering Noblesville by 13 shots and Fishers at 316, with all three teams advancing to the state finals. Davis, with his round of 74, will be joined individually by John Leaman of Cathedral — which missed advancement by one stroke — and Aaron Fulda of Eastbrook, each of whom fired a one-over-par 73 for the day. The overall medalist was Dane Starnes, who shot an even-par 72 for the Royals.

With the top three individuals not on an advancing team moving on, Davis was safely on his way to the state finals next week after playing much better during his second regional trip in as many years.

"This is great to do it after I shot (an 80) last year," he said. "After the first nine, I was feeling really good."

After picking up a birdie on the 10th hole, Davis was one under par and in contention for individual medalist. But a double-bogey on the par-four 11th followed by back-to-back bogeys put him in a tenuous position.

PH coach Hunter Cook pointed out the mental aspects of the game are among Davis' strengths.

"His mental game the last two weeks has flipped the switch," Cook said.

He recovered and made par on 14 and 15 before a birdie on 16 got him back to two over. Despite an errant tee shot on the closing hole, Davis put his approach nicely on the green, two putted for a par save and headed to the clubhouse to wait for the numbers to roll in.

A long wait and watching scores is a drawback of being one of the first to play and to finish, but there was an advantage, too. Davis played the bulk of his round as a beneficiary of the rain that fell the night before, softening the greens that grew drier — and faster — as the winds picked up in the afternoon.

"It helped me stay aggressive, to be honest," Davis said. "Yesterday I played (here), and it was really hard. Today, my first shot, I stuck it. After that, I knew I could be aggressive."

The accomplishment eased some of the disappointment from Monday when the Arabians fell one stroke short of coming to regional as a team.

"It stung Monday with us missing it by a shot, but with us getting two guys out and with Ryan coming out here and firing on all cylinders, that's really remarkable," Cook said. "The kid played some golf today."

Also competing at regional were Shenandoah senior Cohen Shores and Davis' teammate, sophomore Hayden Fox. Both players finished at 10 over par.

For Shores, advancing to regional satisfied a preseason goal and improved Shenandoah's streak of having a player move beyond sectional to four years in a row.

"It feels good to finally get over that hump at sectional," he said. "I'm proud of myself and proud of how I played today."

Fox, like Davis, made it to regional as a sophomore, an accomplishment he is proud of. And, while he knows he did not play his best round, he can use Thursday as motivation for next season.

"It was a pretty good season. I'm happy I made it to regional," Fox said. "I wish I could have played better today. I just had a few bad swings. I started off pretty good, though."

"Seeing how a regional is — it plays different than a sectional plays — he'll be back next year better than ever," Cook said.

The state finals will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel with play getting underway at 8 a.m. both days.

"There's a couple holes at Prairie View that are really tight," Cook said. "We just keep him down the middle, keep him in between his head and I wouldn't be surprised if we bring a little something home."

Contact Rob Hunt at

rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.