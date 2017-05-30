Tiger Woods timeline: The highs and lows of a compelling career

Tiger Woods will without question go down as one of the greatest golfers of all time. But his life has also taken some stunning twists and turns ever since he captured the world’s attention at age 21 with his dominant victory at the 1997 Masters. He became one of the richest and most famous athletes of all time in the years that followed, but various injuries and personal issues have led to a shocking fall from grace in more recent years. It all culminated in his DUI arrest near his home in Jupiter, Florida on Monday followed the release of a troubling mug shot of a disheveled-looking Woods.

Here’s a full timeline of the wild ride that has been Tiger Woods’ professional and personal life.