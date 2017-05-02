1 / 22

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League semifinals first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 2, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP)

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during the Champions League semifinals and more: May 2 in photos

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammate Sergio Ramos after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League semifinals first-leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid; President Trump holds up an Air Force Academy football jersey that was given to him by team captain Weston Steelhammer during the presentation of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House; and residents of Mosul, Iraq, reach out for freshly baked cookies at a food distribution point. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.