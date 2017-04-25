Photos From The HBCU Springcoming 2017

BucksWeetOBAMA: In Obama's first 100 days he was a global apology tour for the USA, Michelle Obama was proud of her country for the first time, Obama doubled the national debt by signing Obama-care into law and race relations between whites and blacks was already sliding down the path of no return. We let Obama 'evolve' for 7 and half more years and where did that get us? It got us the worst President in History. Trump has done a much better job in his first 100 days.