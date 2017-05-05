Photographer nails shot of Yankees’ Aaron Judge nailed at the plate and more: May 5 in photos

The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge is tagged out at home plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras during the interleague baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago; a ballet dancer attends a photo shoot as activists from the environmentalist group Greenpeace unfurl a giant banner on the Eiffel Tower in Paris that reads “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity”; a member of the Congo Reformado folk group poses for a portrait before a parade at the 12th International Festival of the Iberian Mask in Lisbon, Portugal. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters/Zuma)

