New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge is tagged out at home plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras during the second inning of an interleague baseball game May 5, 2017 in Chicago. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Photographer nails shot of Yankees’ Aaron Judge nailed at the plate and more: May 5 in photos

The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge is tagged out at home plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras during the interleague baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago; a ballet dancer attends a photo shoot as activists from the environmentalist group Greenpeace unfurl a giant banner on the Eiffel Tower in Paris that reads “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity”; a member of the Congo Reformado folk group poses for a portrait before a parade at the 12th International Festival of the Iberian Mask in Lisbon, Portugal. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters/Zuma)

