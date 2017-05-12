Photographer captures stunning tulip fields

Professional photographer Albert Dros took these stunning pictures of tulip fields in the Netherlands because he wanted to show the beauty of his country. The 31-year-old took the pictures in April in different locations across the country.

Dros said: “The flower season started very early in the Netherlands this year because of warm weather, almost one month earlier than the last two years. Different seasons offer different photo opportunities. The flower season in the Netherlands always offers great photo opportunities. I always try to look for locations with flower fields that line up with sunsets and sunrises to get nice colors in the sky.” (Caters News)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.