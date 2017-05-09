Meet the Four-Legged Kings and Queens of the Pennsylvania SPCA's 'Senior Prom' (and Find Out How to Adopt Them!)
These seniors and longtime residents of the shelter have reduced adoption fees throughout the month of May
This dapper 8-year-old kitty demands pets from everyone he meets (how could you say no?). "He is an inquisitive soul who just had some dental surgery to remove bad teeth and now is ready for his forever family!" the shelter says. Contact the PSPCA for more information on how to adopt him.
