Man City, Liverpool reach Champions League, Kane earns Golden Boot in EPL finales

For almost 45 minutes on Sunday, the final day of the Premier League season promised to deliver a little drama.

One of the three clubs battling for the two remaining Champions League spots, Manchester City jumped into an early three-goal lead at Watford and eventually thrashed a team saying goodbye to manager Walter Mazzarri with a performance that showed what it thought of him, 5-0. Long before halftime, City was safe in third place.

Things were more interesting at the Emirates and Anfield. Arsenal, needing to win, jumped into an eighth-minute lead against Everton, lost Laurent Koscielny to a red card and then went two goals up. As halftime neared, the 10 Gunners had taken fourth.

Meanwhile, Liverpool struggled at home against relegated Middlesbrough. The Reds could (should?) have conceded a penalty. Europe was receding when, just before halftime, Boro, inevitably, cracked. Georginio Wijnaldum lashed Liverpool ahead with a powerful near-post finish.

In the second half, Liverpool relaxed and added two more to win, 3-0.

It no longer mattered whether Arsenal could hang on. It did, to win, 3-1 and end the season on a five-match winning streak, but its two-decade run of Champions League appearances ended, leaving plenty of questions hanging in the balance over the future of Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and beyond.

At the top of the table, cemented champion Chelsea, having fallen behind to another relegated team, Sunderland, wound up winning 5-1 before getting its time with the trophy and giving John Terry an emotional send-off.

In all, the top six hit 25 goals on Sunday, an emphatic reminder that the status quo has been restored.

All the big six, as well as Everton, the seventh-wealthiest club, finished with more points than last season. It is a measure of the more intense level of competition at the top that Arsenal, which came second last season with 71 points, totaled 75 but finished in fifth.

Last season, Leicester showed what can be achieved with talent, hard work and team spirit. This season, Chelsea showed what can be achieved with talent, hard work, team spirit and loads of money.

The stakes have been raised again.

Tottenham's Golden Boy

Just about the only other mildly interesting issue still to be addressed on the final day was resolved even earlier on Sunday.

At Hull, Harry Kane rapidly scored two in the first 13 minutes and finished with a hat trick in as Spurs won 7-1. Kane’s opening salvo meant he had hit five goals in just over 40 minutes of soccer. On Thursday at Leicester, three of his four goals came after 63rd minute. In four days, Kane jumped from third in the scoring race, two goals behind Romelu Lukaku (who scored once on Sunday), to first, four goals ahead.

Kane made it look easy because, for the Premier League, it was. He filled his boot with gold against two depleted, disorganized and demoralized defenses. Yes, he scores less often against the best defenses, but the same goes for all top strikers. Good defenses are harder to score against.

In two games that hardly mattered, since Spurs were certain to finish second, Kane retained his ruthless and remorseless hunger. So did his teammates. Hull might have been doomed, but Spurs had ended last season at Newcastle, another relegated club and, sulking after their title hopes died, capitulated in a five-goal humiliation. This season, Spurs kept going. Its reward was largely symbolic: Kane’s Golden Boot, a Spurs Premier League points record and the double of fewest goals conceded and, overtaking Chelsea on Sunday, most scored. Maybe that effort is a sign that this Tottenham team is growing. Or perhaps it was simply wasted energy.

Mourinho's meaningless moaning

There might have been doubters, yet once again this season, José Mourinho has delivered. After all this time, he can still find fresh and creative ways to talk rubbish. He remains the Specially Irritating One.

On Sunday, at home to Crystal Palace, Mourinho chose pretty much a youth team. Many United fans had seen it coming and stayed away. Those who were there will have left happy. They like their youngsters at United and, on Sunday, Mourinho, for just about the first time in his career, won with kids. Josh Harrop, on his debut, scored. Paul Pogba, just about the only man on the field likely to start against Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday, hit the other in a 2-0 victory.

Read More