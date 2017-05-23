Jose Bautista’s list of MLB enemies continues to grow

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista was at it again, bat-flipping his way into making a new enemy out of the Braves during a loss in Atlanta. Bautista hit a home run with Toronto losing 8-3, and subsequently flipped his bat, angering many Braves players in the process. Baustista was plunked during his first at bat the following game, and it appears that will bring an end to the latest feud (for now at least).



The Braves are certainly not the first team to object to Bautista’s theatrics. Here’s a rundown of the enemies he’s made throughout MLB during his time with the Blue Jays.