Chris Gayle fails to bowl a maiden over

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle was fined $10,000 for chatting up a TV reporter during an interview. Gayle asked Channel 10 sports reporter Mel McLaughlin out for a drink live on air and soothed: ‘Don’t blush baby’ when she appeared stumped. Melbourne Renegades star Gayle later claimed it was ‘a simple comment, a joke’.

John Terry, Giroud, Wilshere, Liverpool - and more: Sport's most cringeworthy moments

Mark Lawford

John Terry’s self-planned 26th-minute substitution and Stamford Bridge guard of honour has totally divided football.

Chelsea fans loved getting the chance to give their most successful skipper ever a rousing send-off while others moaned that setting up a change just to coincide with a shirt number to milk the moment took away the integrity of football.

Either way, a footballer organising his own send-off – albeit a club legend – has been ranked as one of sports most cringeworthy moments ever.

So Yahoo Sport decided to dredge up a few more toe-curlingly bad moments in sport over the years.