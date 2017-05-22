John Terry, Giroud, Wilshere, Liverpool - and more: Sport's most cringeworthy moments

John Terry’s self-planned 26th-minute substitution and Stamford Bridge guard of honour has totally divided football.

Chelsea fans loved getting the chance to give their most successful skipper ever a rousing send-off while others moaned that setting up a change just to coincide with a shirt number to milk the moment took away the integrity of football.

Either way, a footballer organising his own send-off – albeit a club legend – has been ranked as one of sports most cringeworthy moments ever.

So Yahoo Sport decided to dredge up a few more toe-curlingly bad moments in sport over the years.