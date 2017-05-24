Europa League final: Players and fans honor Manchester victims

On Monday, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 64 at Manchester Arena following a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande.

A minute’s silence was held prior to the match in Stockholm between Manchester United and Ajax, with the Premier League club and Jose Mourinho expressing their sadness in the build-up to the game.

The team hopes the match will be able to provide some kind of relief to the city, but knows it will be a difficult experience, particularly for the homegrown players in United’s squad.