1 / 12

Europa League

A banner by Manchester United fans for the victims of the Manchester terror attack on May 22, reads: ‘your hate makes us stronger’ in the streets of Stockholm, Sweden, prior the Europa League final against Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Europa League final: Players and fans honor Manchester victims

Yahoo Sports Staff

On Monday, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 64 at Manchester Arena following a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande.

A minute’s silence was held prior to the match in Stockholm between Manchester United and Ajax, with the Premier League club and Jose Mourinho expressing their sadness in the build-up to the game.

The team hopes the match will be able to provide some kind of relief to the city, but knows it will be a difficult experience, particularly for the homegrown players in United’s squad.